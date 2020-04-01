Gorgeous ladies that are ukrainian

Last week into the Kiev operetta, we find the champion associated with the competition “KRASNA KRAЇNI 2019?, that may express Ukraine into the worldwide arena of Mrs WORLD 2019 in Asia.

Fifteen super-finalists associated with the competition fought when it comes to triumph. They prepared because of this day in a number of phases: girls passed 45 times. THE MARATHON OF BEAUTY and organized the charity auction “Overcome the Cancer Together”, where funds had been gathered for buying gear into the intensive care product of this nationwide Scientific Center of Radiation Medicine.

In line with the link between online voting and points for the celebrity jury, which included: • Olga Sumskaya – People’s Artist of Ukraine, • Vladimir Grishko – People’s Artist of Ukraine, • Roman Mucha, basic producer of M2 channel, • Raytsin Arkady – CEO of guy regarding the 12 months, • Elena Yushchenko – President regarding the Mom’s Heart Charitable Foundation, • Oksana Kononets – the winner associated with contest “Beauty without limitations – 2016” • Anna Shchapova – champion of Mrs GLOBE 2012, • Elena Bernatskaya – famous Ukrainian designer, • Irina Rybachuk – interior designer, • Inelly Brul – designer jewelry, • Olga Guseva – general producer of Fashion television, • Gerhard Frese – founder associated with the information task, • Marina Kinakh – Honored Journalist of Ukraine, • Victoria Yuligina – founder and CEO of 5staresxpo,

the champion had been Elena Zhaglovskaya from Vinnitsa. As well as the chance to express Ukraine on “Mrs GLOBE 2019?, the champion received a visit to European countries through the ongoing company“Chariot of Travel”.

The next and 3rd places had been taken by Elena Akimova from Kiev and Marina Starovyrets from Cherkasy. And, behold, Elena Gritzinger from Kiev became the people's option for online voting. Girls admitted that their method into the project had not been simple, because they were not professional models, and some of them tried themselves on the catwalk for the first time, showing images from Ukrainian designers. In specific, contemporary Ukrainian ethno from Irina and Olga Rybachuk, Kati brand name and unique brooches from Regina Verbitskaya.

The activity system had been no less intense, when it comes to participants and visitors were: X-Factor winner Dmitry Babak, people’s musician Vladimir Grishko and Nadezhda Meikher, whom became the host associated with the occasion along side Bogdan Triba. However the party that is real from the aterparty within the club associated with TAO, where in actuality the girls may have enjoyable in a casual setting and party to your rhythms associated with KOLA, Yana Brilitskaya while the duet Edgar and Emma.

“We made a brand new beauty competition structure, where in actuality the participants had been opted for by popular vote, with no restrictions. Together with absolute goal associated with task ended up being the mission“ MAKE GOOD TOGETHER. ” construction business Grandis Trade LTD, general radio partner POWER FM and DJ FM, exclusive gloss magazine “Ukrainian People”, formal news partner television channel “Fashion TV”.