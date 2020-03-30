Welcome to Doles Ash Farm – Dorset holiday that is self-catering

4 * personal catering cottage accommodation in Dorset – the perfect location for a calming and holiday that is stress-free!

Our Dorset Holiday Cottages are located within the heart of Hardy’s Dorset. Doles Ash Farm getaway Cottages offers a break that is relaxing by gorgeous countryside and set in 12 acres of West Dorset’s Piddle Valley. No more a farm that is working family run leading Dorset self-catering holiday cottage complex contains 7 four celebrity self catering cottages, all of these have now been transformed from previous farm structures and they are well prepared. Our holiday cottages sleep from 2 – 11 individuals and tend to be clustered around a lawn courtyard, along side our 18th-century home, interior heated pool that is swimming tennis court, play field and games room. When you look at the animal industries we now have chickens, pygmy goats, sheep and alpacas whom all love feeding and a friendly pat! Doles Ash offers one thing for everybody and one for many generations to savor together. Whether you’re to locate a quiet country retreat to flake out and revitalize or the freedom for the kids to explore our array of on-site facilities.

Short breaks available all 12 months school that is round excluding.Free WIFI obtainable in all cottages.

Our getaway cottage location – into the heart of glorious rural Dorset

Close to Dorchester, Weymouth,Bridport and Sherborne, our leading Dorset Holiday Cottages are located in an excellent position to explore and experience this fantasic area. Our leading cottages are ideal for a relaxing vacation with relatives and buddies or a quick break that is romantic. The countryside surrounding the farm is glorious, it includes a community of footpaths direct from your own home and views across available industries. This landscape ended up being made famous by Thomas Hardy and Doles Ash features in their "Tess of this D'urbervilles" as Flint Comb Ash, bring your hiking boots as there are lots of regional walks where it is possible to walk inside the footsteps. On clear evenings view the sky come to life with an incredible number of movie stars and truly the only "noise" you will hear would be the owls hooting.

There clearly was a great deal to accomplish in Dorset, from the Jurassic beaches and World Heritage coastline to kilometers of pretty walks, period paths, cosy bars and unspoiled villages. Please check out our page THE AREA for places to consult with and some ideas for several days away.

Puppy holiday that is friendly – miles of walking from your own home!

